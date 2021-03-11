Film: Runway 34 Producer: Ajay Devgn Director: Ajay Devgn

Fasten your seatbelt and brace yourself for impact as Runway 34 is landing on today at theatres near you.

You are damned if you do, you are damned if you don’t. That’s the dilemma faced by Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, in this aviation thriller, Runway 34.

The film showcases the perils of the flight that changed the course of the pilot’s life when it headed into a storm. Will he be lauded for being a winner or will be chastised for taking a risky flight path, is something only the climax of film will tell. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Film: Ni Main Sass Kuttni Producers: Mohit Banwait, Ankush Gupta, Sachin Gupta Director: Parveen Kumar

Singer-turned-actor Mehtab Virk is all set to make his debut in acting with Ni Main Sass Kuttni. Tanvi Nagi is the leading lady in this film. It also stars Nisha Bano, Anita Devgan, Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nirmal Rishi, Tanvi Nagi and Akshita Sharma.

Watch this entertainer at theatres from Friday.

Film: Saade Aale Producers: Sumeet Singh, Mandeep Sidhu Director: Jatinder Mauhar

Actor Deep Sidhu’s Saade Aale is releasing today. This one marks the last film of the actor, who died in February this year in a car accident.

Saade Aale features Sukhdeep Sukh, Guggu Gill, Sonpreet Jawanda, Harvinder Kaur Babli, Amrinder Billing and Mahabir Bhullar along with Nitu Pandher and Amrit Aulakh.

Film: Memory Producers: Cathy Schulman, Moshe Diamant, Rupert Maconick, Arthur SarKissian, Michael Heimler Director: Martin Campbell

Memory starring Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson among others, releases in theatres on April 29. The film follows the dark and dangerous life of Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin for hire, who has a change of heart during a particular mission.

Film: Heropanti 2 Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala Director: Ahmed Khan

Heropanti 2 features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Rakesh Krushna Joshi in prominent roles. In this actioner Tiger Shroff is out to prove that he has no competition when it comes to action sequences. For this film, Tiger learnt the art of stick fighting.

The plot of the movie revolves around a guy who helps people at night from robbery or kidnapping.

Heropanti 2 also marks Tiger’s debut as a playback singer. He has sung the song Miss Hairan, composed maestro AR Rahman.

Film: Acharya Producers: Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company Director: Koratala Siva

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s keenly-awaited film Acharya stars the father-son duo for the first time. Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood are playing pivotal roles. An action film on social and political activism, Acharya tells the story of a Naxalite who becomes a social reformer. Acharya releases today.

— Dharam Pal