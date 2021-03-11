Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and Punjabi film Maa among the new releases this week

Film: Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (English) Producer: Kevin Feige Director: Sam Raimi

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. Directed by James Cameron, the film releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Film: Maa (Punjabi) Producers: Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal Director: Baljit Singh Deo

Actor, singer and filmmaker Gippy Grewal is back with Maa. It has a unique story showing how a mother can stand for her children against the evils of the world. The cast includes Rana Ranbir, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Babbal Rai, Aarushi Sharma, Raghveer Boli, Smeep Singh and Vadda Grewal. - Dharam Pal