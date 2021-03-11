Among the new releases this week is Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhakkad

Film: Kokka (Punjabi) Producers: Santosh Subhash Thite, Raman Aggarwal, Vishal Johal, Nitin Talwar Director: Santosh Subhash Thite, Bhanu Thakur

Neeru Bajwa is back with the film Kokka, which also stars Gurnam Bhullar, Gurpreet Bhangu and Rupinder Rupi. The different concept and the performance of lead stars is the highlight of Kokka.

Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Hindi) Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, Krishan Kumar Director: Anees Bazmee

Horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. The trailer released recently promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy. Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra will be seen in supporting roles.

Film: Dhaakad (Hindi) Producers: Deepak Mukut, Sohel Maklai Director: Razneesh Ghai

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhakkad promises a lot of action. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, among others, will be seen in supporting roles. Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni, a force of nature and a celebration of grit.

Film: The Bad Guys (English) Producers: Damon Ross, Rebecca Huntley Director: Pierre Perifel

A brilliant heist, The Bad Guys is a computer-animated adventure comedy based on the popular series of children’s graphic novels of the same name by author Aaron Blabey. The Bad Guys has voiceovers by Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake and Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark.

—Dharam Pal