New Releases

Film: Samrat Prithviraj
Producer: Yash Raj Films
Director: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi
YRF’s first historical film, which releases today, is a visual extravaganza. The film stars Akshay Kumar in and as the legendary king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The gorgeous Manushi Chhillar debuts in Bollywood as Princess Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also play pivotal roles.
The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.
Film: Major
Producers: Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment, A+S Movies
Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifices love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life. Adivi Sesh plays the title role. The film captures the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar.
Film: Downton Abbey: A New Era
Producers: Julien Fellowes, Liz Trubridge, Gareth Neame
Director: Simon Curtis
Having entertained viewers with six successful seasons and a feature film, the Crawleys are back with another feature film Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Alongside the Crawley sisters, Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) and Edith Pelham, now Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael), it also marks the return of fan-favourite character Lady Violet, played by Maggie Smith.
Film: Vikram: Hit List
Producers: Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the three powerhouse actors will be seen together for the first time on the big screen. The much-awaited action thriller Vikram: Hit List will hit the screens in Hindi today.
Vikram: Hit List is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod, and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.
Film: Mahi Mera Nika Jeha
Producer: Ranjiv Singla
Director: Satinder Singh Dev
Director Satinder Singh Dev is ready to take the centre-stage with his Punjabi film Mahi Mera Nika Jeha. The film stars Pukhraj Bhalla, Hashneen Chauhan, Jaswinder Bhalla, Anita Devgan, Karanvir Deol, Sukhwinder Chahal, Seema Kaushal, Honey Mattu and Ekta Gulati Khera.
—Dharam Pal
