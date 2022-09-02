Among the new releases this week is English film Beast

Film: Beast (English)
Producers: Will Packer, James Lopez and Jaime Primak Sullivan
Director: Baltasar Kormakur
Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, Beast stars Idris Elba in the lead role, along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley. The film follows the life of Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), who finds himself in deep trouble owing to his two teenage daughters, who are being hunted by a massive rogue lion that intends on proving that the Savannah has only one apex predator.
Film: Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (Punjabi)
Producers: Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Ashu Munish Sahni
Director: Vikas Vashisht
Gippy Grewal is back with yet another film titled Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga. Gippy Grewal and Tanu Grewal play the lead roles. Vikas Vashisht makes his directorial debut with this film.
Film: Spider-Man No Way Home (English re-release)
Producers: Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios
Director: Sam Raimi
After the grand success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced the re-release of the blockbuster superhero film on September 2 across theatres in India.
Film: Cobra (dubbed in Hindi)
Producer: SS Lalit Kumar
Director: R Ajay Gnanamuthu
Cobra is an action film strarring Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty, who was seen in KGF. Cricketer Irfan Pathan also plays a pivotal role in it. — Dharam Pal
