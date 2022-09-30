Vikram Vedha among the other new releases today

Film: Vikram Vedha (Hindi) Producers: S. Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar Director: Pushkar and Gayatri

Returning to the big screen in an action-packed avatar after three years, Hrithik Roshan had an exhilarating experience shooting with Saif Ali Khan in this actioner. Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani are a part of the supporting cast.

Film: Don’t Worry Darling (English) Producers: Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon Director: Olivia Wilde

Don’t Worry Darling has already premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5. This 123-minute mystery thriller features Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in key roles.

Film: PS- 1 (Hindi) Producers: Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies Director: Mani Ratnam

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus PS-1 is the first of the two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. It features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. — Dharam Pal