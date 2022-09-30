Vikram Vedha among the other new releases today

Film: Vikram Vedha (Hindi)
Producers: S. Sashikanth and
Bhushan Kumar
Director: Pushkar and Gayatri
Returning to the big screen in an action-packed avatar after three years, Hrithik Roshan had an exhilarating experience shooting with Saif Ali Khan in this actioner. Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani are a part of the supporting cast.
Film: Don’t Worry Darling (English)
Producers: Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon
Director: Olivia Wilde
Don’t Worry Darling has already premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5. This 123-minute mystery thriller features Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in key roles.
Film: PS- 1 (Hindi)
Producers: Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies
Director: Mani Ratnam
Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus PS-1 is the first of the two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. It features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. — Dharam Pal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...