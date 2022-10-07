New Releases

Film: Goodbye Producers: Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vikas Bahl Director: Vikas Bahl

Touted as a celebration of life this Vikas Bahl directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Goodbye is all set for worldwide release on October 7.

Film: Ticket to Paradise Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone Director: Oliver Parker

This romantic comedy features George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the lead roles along with Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd. It revolves around a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney). Releasing today.

Film: God Father (Hindi dubbed) Producers: Ram Charan, R.B, Chaudhary, NV Prasad Director: Mohan Raja

This Telugu political thriller was released on October 5. Chiranjeevi plays the lead role alongside Nayantara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Kanchrana. Salman Khan plays a brief cameo.

Film: One Piece Film: Red Producer: Eiichiro Oda Director: Goro Taniguchi

The One Piece anime film series has seen massive success in many parts of the world. PVR Pictures now brings the franchise’s latest installment to Indian cinemas.

The 15th entry in the series, this Japanese animated fantasy action-adventure tells the story of Uta, a renowned singer. Releasing today.

Film: Vikram The Ghost (Tamil with English subtitles) Producers: Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Sharrath Marar Director: Praveen Sattaru

Nagarjuna’s ambitious project Vikram The Ghost was released on October 5. It also stars Gul Panag and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. The story is about how an ex-Interpol officer turns into an unstoppable killing machine when he is provoked.

Film: Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne Producers: Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh Director: Amarjit Singh Saron

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer comedy drama Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne was also released on October 5.

The film also features Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Bhangu, Jessica Gill, Avtar Singh Gill and Sangtar Singh.

Film: Hindutva Producers: Jaikara Films,Pragun Bharat Director: Karan Razdan

Hindutva features Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj in pivotal roles. It is a story of friendship, love and student politics. The film also stars Deepika Chikhalia. Releasing today. —Dharam Pal

