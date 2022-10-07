New Releases

Film: Goodbye
Producers: Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vikas Bahl
Director: Vikas Bahl
Touted as a celebration of life this Vikas Bahl directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.
Goodbye is all set for worldwide release on October 7.
Film: Ticket to Paradise
Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone
Director: Oliver Parker
This romantic comedy features George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the lead roles along with Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd. It revolves around a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney). Releasing today.
Film: God Father (Hindi dubbed)
Producers: Ram Charan, R.B, Chaudhary, NV Prasad
Director: Mohan Raja
This Telugu political thriller was released on October 5. Chiranjeevi plays the lead role alongside Nayantara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Kanchrana. Salman Khan plays a brief cameo.
Film: One Piece Film: Red
Producer: Eiichiro Oda
Director: Goro Taniguchi
The One Piece anime film series has seen massive success in many parts of the world. PVR Pictures now brings the franchise’s latest installment to Indian cinemas.
The 15th entry in the series, this Japanese animated fantasy action-adventure tells the story of Uta, a renowned singer. Releasing today.
Film: Vikram The Ghost (Tamil with English subtitles)
Producers: Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Sharrath Marar
Director: Praveen Sattaru
Nagarjuna’s ambitious project Vikram The Ghost was released on October 5. It also stars Gul Panag and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. The story is about how an ex-Interpol officer turns into an unstoppable killing machine when he is provoked.
Film: Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne
Producers: Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh
Director: Amarjit Singh Saron
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer comedy drama Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne was also released on October 5.
The film also features Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Bhangu, Jessica Gill, Avtar Singh Gill and Sangtar Singh.
Film: Hindutva
Producers: Jaikara Films,Pragun Bharat
Director: Karan Razdan
Hindutva features Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj in pivotal roles. It is a story of friendship, love and student politics. The film also stars Deepika Chikhalia. Releasing today. —Dharam Pal
