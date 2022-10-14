New Releases

Film: Code Name: Tiranga (Hindi) Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal, Reliance Entertainment Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu-starrer espionage thriller Code Name: Tiranga is an action entertainer. Parineeti plays a RAW agent, who is on a dangerous mission for the country. Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Film: Vich Bolunga Tere (Punjabi) Producers: Gurmeet Saajan Director: Gurmeet Saajan, Manjeet Singh Tony

Singer-turned-actor Ravinder Grewal stars in this comedy horror film. Other cast members include Gurmeet Saajan, Molina Sodhi and Jassi Mann.

Film: Modi Ji Ki Beti (Hindi) Producers: Avani Modi, Eddy Singh, Arpit Garg Director: Eddy Singh

Helmed by Eddy Singh, Modi Ji Ki Beti features Vikram Kochhar, Tarun Khanna, Pitobash Tripathy and Avani Modi in the main roles. The film is about how two terrorists land in trouble when they kidnap Prime Minister’s daughter by believing fake news.

Film: Doctor G (Hindi) Producers: Vineet Jain,Usman Shaukat Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Doctor G is a much-anticipated comedy drama set in a medical college. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap.

Film: Halloween Ends (English) Producers: Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, Bill Block Director: David Gordon Green

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, Rohan Campbell and Will Patton, Halloween Ends is a sequel to the 2021 film Halloween Kills. It is the 13th installment in the Halloween franchise and the final film in the H40 trilogy.

Film: Last Film Show (Chhello Show) Producer: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur Director: Pan Nalin

Inspired by director Pan Nalin’s childhood in rural Gujarat, Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a Gujarati movie that follows a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who’s ensnared by the magic and science of celluloid film projection, and begins to create his own 35mm movie with his friends.

The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Rahul Koli and Vikas Bata. — Dharam Pal