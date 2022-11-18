New Releases

Film: Drishyam 2 (Hindi) Director: Abhishek Pathak

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 is back with the original cast. Akshaye Khanna joins the team of police officers investigating the old case. Drishyam 2 showcases this thrilling journey of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as the case reopens.

Film: The Menu (English) Director: Mark Mylod

Comedy horror film The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes in the lead roles. Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer and Judith Light are seen in the supporting cast. In the film, a young couple, Margot and Tyler, decide to go on an exclusive gastronomical experience on a remote island.

Film: Mister Mummy (Hindi) Director: Shaad Ali

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza come together for a rib-tickling comedy Mister Mummy. This twisted laughter ride, shot extensively in England, revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children and what unfolds next is destiny’s biggest surprise for the two.

Film: She Said (English) Director: Maria Schrader

This one is a biographical drama based on the experiences of journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey from the New York Times. She Said sheds light on the history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women by the infamous producer, Harvey Weinstein. It features two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle and Samantha Morton.

Film: Masand (Punjabi) Director: Vikrant Sidhu

Singer-turned-actor Nishawn Bhullar features in Masand along with Rabbi Kandola, Mahabir Bhullar and Vaquar Shaikh. Simran Dhiman, Soffie Gulati and Victor John play supporting roles in this intense action film. — Dharam Pal

#ajay devgn