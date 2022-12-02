Among the new releases this week is Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero

Film: Snowman (Punjabi)
Director: Aman Khatkar
Punjabi film Snowman features Neeru Bajwa, Jazzy B, Rana Ranbir and Arshi Khatkar. This one is a revenge drama based around a serial killer.
Film: Devotion (English)
Director: J.D Dillard
Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski, Devotion tells the true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War — Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner.
Film: Hit-The Second Case (Telugu)
Director: Sailesh Kolanu
After receiving a tremendous response for his previous film, Major, Adivi Sesh is back with the movie Hit-The Second Case, where he will be seen in the avatar of a cop. The film also stars Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti and Komalee Prasad.
Film: Violent Night (English)
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Universal Pictures’ (distributed by Warner Bros. and Discovery) upcoming movie, Violent Night, features popular actors David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, among others.
Film: An Action Hero (Hindi)
Director: Anirudh Iyer
Colour Yellow Production and T-Series’ An Action Hero presents Ayushmann Khurrana in a totally different avatar, where he will be seen performing a lot of action sequences. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.
— Dharam Pal
