New Releases

Film: Cirkus (Hindi)
Director: Rohit Shetty
Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain us this Christmas in his first-ever double role in the period comedy drama Cirkus.
Besides Ranveer, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn make special appearances.
Cirkus is reportedly based on William Shakespeare’s play Comedy of Errors. The film releases on December 23.
Film: Kaapa (Malayalam)
Director: Shaji Kailas
Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaapa tells the tale of a ruthless gangster.
Apart from Prithviraj, Kaapa also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Jagadheesh and Anna Ben in crucial roles. The movie released on December 22. —Dharam Pal
