New Releases

Film: Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (English)

Director: Kasi Lemmons

The biopic is based on the life of legendary singer Whitney Houston. BAFTA award-winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated movie, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The film stars Naomi Ackie, Nafessa Williams, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie and Clark Peters. Releasing today in theatres.

Film: Hit 2 (Dubbed in Hindi)

Director: Dr Sailesh Kolanu

After receiving a massive Box Office opening, Telugu film Hit 2 is now releasing in Hindi. Major fame actor Adivi Sesh strikes again with this hardcore action thriller. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srinath Maganti, Komalee Prasad and others play important roles. It’s releasing in theatres today.

Film: Connect (Dubbed in Hindi)

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

After enjoying a good response, Nayanthara-starrer Tamil horror thriller film Connect is now releasing for the Hindi audience. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai.

—Dharam Pal