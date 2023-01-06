New Releases

Film: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
Director: Guy Ritchie
The Hollywood film featuring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Carry Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is an action comedy.
Releasing today.
—Dharam Pal
