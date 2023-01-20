New Releases

Film: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Director: Joel Crawford

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be released in Hindi across India. The sequel follows the story of Puss as he realises that his passion for adventure has taken a toll as he has only one life left out of nine. Puss then sets out on an epic journey to live his ninth life with his friends and do his bit to make the world a better, happier place.

The important roles in this movie are helmed by legendary voice artistes like Uday Sabnis (Puss), Malavika Shivpuri (Kitty), Ajay Singhal (Papa Bear), Dishi Duggal (Mama Bear), Rohit Juneja (Baby Bear), Samay Thakker (Wet), Mayur Vyas (Wolf), Aditya Raj Sharma (Jack Horner), Neha Gargava (Goldilocks), Monoj Pandey (Ethical Bug), Rajesh Shukla (Dog), Balvinder Kaur (Mama Luna), Nand Kishore Panday (Governar), Parinita Chatterjee (Jo), Saanwari Yagnik (Jan) and Shivani Pandey (Child Goldilocks) in Hindi.

Releases in theatres today in English and Hindi.

Film: Akhanda Director: Boyapati Srinu

After its Telugu release, producers Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Sajid Qureshi now bring the Hindi version of Akhanda. It is whistle-worthy mass entertainer. Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth, Akhanda emerged as the second highest-grossing Telugu film and the highest-grossing film of Balakrishna’s career. The film which marks the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu also premiered on OTT last year to become one of the most watched regional films on the platform.

—Dharam Pal