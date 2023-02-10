Among the new releases this week is Punjabi film Tu Hovein Main Hovan

Film Tu Hovein Main Hovan
Director Vakil Singh
Tu Hovein Main Hovan brings back the famous pair Jimmy Sheirgill and Kulraj Randhawa. The film also stars Sajjan Adeeb and Delbar Arya. Jimmy Sheirgill’s last film was Shareek 2.
Film The Fabelmans
Director Steven Spielberg
The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical story based on Steven Spielberg’s initial years as a filmmaker, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker. The film stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.
Film Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Director Steven Soderbergh
Magic Mike’s Last Dance stars Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Ayub Khan-Din, Caitlin Gerad, Carmen, Olivares, Christie-Leh Emby, among others.
The first Magic Mike film premiered in 2012 and this one is a sequel to 2015’s Magic Mike XXL, the third and final installment in the Magic Mike trilogy.
Film A Man Called Otto
Director Mark Forster
Based on the New York Times bestseller A Man Called Ove, the film is a heart-warming and funny story about love, loss and life, which shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.
— Dharam Pal
