New Releases

Film: Underworld Ka Kabzaa (Hindi)

Director: R. Chandru

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a story about the mafia and the journey of the protagonist. The film stars Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles. The film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Film: Nigah Marda Ayi Ve (Punjabi)

Director: Rupinder Inderjit

Gurnaam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta promise something different with a new story of love in Punjabi film Nigah Marda Ayi Ve. Nisha Bano also play a pivotal role in this film.

Film: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (English)

Director: David F. Sandberg

This one is the sequel to Shazam and the 12th instalment in the DC Extended Universe. The film stars Zachari Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagen Good, Helen Mirren and Luci Liu.

Film: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village (Japanese with English sub-titles)

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

PVR Pictures is all set to release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village, a grand compilation of Episode 10 and Episode 11 of the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer Season 2.

Film: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi)

Director: Ashima Chibber

Rani Mukerji film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a true story. It also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

Film: What’s Love Got to Do With It? (English)

Director: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur returns as a director with the film What’s Love Got to Do With It? This romantic comedy also marks Shekhar Kapur’s first collaboration with Shabana Azmi since his 1983 hit film Masoom. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, among others.

Film: Zwigato (Hindi)

Director: Nandita Das

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives’ much-anticipated film Zwigato stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.

Film: Scream VI (English)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Scream VI is the sequel to Scream and the sixth instalment in the film series. The film stars Jasmine Savoy Brown, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Henry Czerny, among others.

