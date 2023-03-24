New Releases

Film: Bheed (Hindi)

Director: Anubhav Sinha

After Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha returns with yet another socially significant film titled Bheed. The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha. Bheed is based on the 2020 lockdown in India. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit.

Film: John Wick: Chapter 4 (English)

Director: Chad Stahelski

John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves picks up from where the third instalment ended. Travelling from New York to Berlin — fans will see Wick in full-blown vengeance mode as he takes on all his rivals. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Rina Sawayama. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Film: Rang Ratta (Punjabi)

Director: Gurcharan Singh

Punjabi film Rang Ratta features Roshan Prince, Diljott, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mahabir Bhullar, Yaad Grewal and others. The film is all about the dilemmas people face in relationships. Music is the high point of the film.

— Dharam Pal