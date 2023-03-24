New Releases

Film: Bheed (Hindi)
Director: Anubhav Sinha
After Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha returns with yet another socially significant film titled Bheed. The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha. Bheed is based on the 2020 lockdown in India. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit.
Film: John Wick: Chapter 4 (English)
Director: Chad Stahelski
John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves picks up from where the third instalment ended. Travelling from New York to Berlin — fans will see Wick in full-blown vengeance mode as he takes on all his rivals. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Rina Sawayama. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Film: Rang Ratta (Punjabi)
Director: Gurcharan Singh
Punjabi film Rang Ratta features Roshan Prince, Diljott, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mahabir Bhullar, Yaad Grewal and others. The film is all about the dilemmas people face in relationships. Music is the high point of the film.
— Dharam Pal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...