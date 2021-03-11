New Releases: Among the new releases this week is TaapseePannu-starrer Dobaara

Film: Dobaara

Producers: Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies (a new wing under Balaji Telefilms), Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose (Athena)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave, Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The story revolves around how a woman saves the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm, which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. This film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage.

Film: Nope (English)

Producer: Jordan Peele

Director: Jordan Peele

Universal Pictures upcoming sci-fi thriller, Nope, written, directed and produced by Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele, stars popular actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. The story revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where ominous activities are seen in the skies. Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Film: Bai Ji Kuttange (Punjabi)

Producers: Nirupma, Hadelin De Ponteves

Director: Smeep Kang

Bai Ji Kuttange marks Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s debut in Pollywood. Other cast members include Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nanak Singh, Upasna Singh, Sabby Suri, Hobby Dhaliwal and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.

Film: Laung Laachi 2 (Punjabi)

Producers: Bhagwant Virk

Director: Amberdeep Singh

After a long wait, Ammy Virk, Amberdeep Singh and Neeru Bajwa are back with the sequel of the hit film Laung Laachi. Shot beautifully in parts of Rajasthan, Laung Laachi 2 promises a full-on entertainer. — Dharam Pal