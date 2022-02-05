MTV Roadies is all set to embark upon new terrains in its 18th season. Shot against the gorgeous and picturesque locales of South Africa, and peppered with never-seen-before twists and turns, the Roadies journey, promises to be a fresh new adventure. But amidst all the surprises, the new man in the driver’s seat for the all-new season is actor Sonu Sood. With Sonu donning the role of a host for the first time ever, the shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February in South Africa.

Says Sonu, “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure, and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.” The show will air in March 2022.