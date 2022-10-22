New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on its way

Zing TV is back with a brand-new season of its iconic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The new season, which will premiere today, will showcase the beautiful tales of love and friendships. The new episodes of PTKK will be based on a different and new theme which is Har Love Hai Khaas.
Krissann Barretto shares her experience of being a part of PTKK and says, “This show is very close to my heart because of the lovable vibes that it gives out. I was in the very initial days of my career when I got an opportunity to be a part of this show. I wish lots of luck to the whole team of PTKK for their upcoming season with a completely different theme. I am looking forward to watching all the episodes of this season.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report
So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative...