New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on its way

Zing TV is back with a brand-new season of its iconic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The new season, which will premiere today, will showcase the beautiful tales of love and friendships. The new episodes of PTKK will be based on a different and new theme which is Har Love Hai Khaas.

Krissann Barretto shares her experience of being a part of PTKK and says, “This show is very close to my heart because of the lovable vibes that it gives out. I was in the very initial days of my career when I got an opportunity to be a part of this show. I wish lots of luck to the whole team of PTKK for their upcoming season with a completely different theme. I am looking forward to watching all the episodes of this season.”