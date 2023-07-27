After being a part of Lust Stories 2, Angad Bedi is set to make his debut in a South Indian movie, Hi Nanna. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Telugu actor Nani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...