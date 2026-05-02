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Home / Lifestyle / New twist in Anupamaa

New twist in Anupamaa

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:42 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Samikssha Batnagar steps into Anupamaa as Shruti
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Samikssha Batnagar steps into Anupamaa as Shruti—setting the stage for fresh drama.

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Produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, the show has evolved from a family drama into a mirror of modern Indian life, blending tradition with themes of independence, emotional well-being and resilience. Its relatable storytelling continues to strike a chord with viewers.

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While the core cast remains, new characters keep the narrative lively—and Samikssha’s Shruti is the latest to stir things up. She was once Anuj Kapadia’s love interest during his time in the US. Was it one-sided or something more? That mystery is bound to unravel soon. What’s certain: the revelation won’t sit well with Anupamaa, who still holds her ‘Kapadia ji’ in the highest regard.

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In an upcoming turn, Anupamaa seeks blessings from Lord Ram and Mata Sita to reopen Saavi Café and safeguard Rahi and Prem’s relationship. There, she meets Shruti—and greets her with warmth, none the wiser. But what happens when the truth comes out? Stay tuned.

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