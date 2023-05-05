New web series titled 'Leaked' is a youth-based show

Tribune News Service

Sumrit Shahi, 30-year-old Chandigarh based author and screenwriter, with popular books like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and shows like Punchhbeat , Sadda Haq, Dev DD 2 to his credit, has come out with a new web series titled Leaked.

The youth-based show, which is currently streaming on Amazon Mini for free, explores the lives of privileged urban youngsters and deals with complex issues, such as inherent male privilege, parental expectations, class divide, homosexuality, competitiveness, and the misuse of social media, in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

As the writer of the show’s dialogues, Sumrit Shahi says, “The idea was to not sensationalise or preach. But to start meaningful conversations by creating characters that are flawed yet endearing, and situations that are both dramatic and grounded. Writing dialogues for this one has been real fun.”

Sumrit is working on his next book, a couple of web series and more.