New web series titled 'Leaked' is a youth-based show

Sumrit Shahi, 30-year-old Chandigarh based author and screenwriter, with popular books like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and shows like Punchhbeat , Sadda Haq, Dev DD 2 to his credit, has come out with a new web series titled Leaked.
The youth-based show, which is currently streaming on Amazon Mini for free, explores the lives of privileged urban youngsters and deals with complex issues, such as inherent male privilege, parental expectations, class divide, homosexuality, competitiveness, and the misuse of social media, in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.
As the writer of the show’s dialogues, Sumrit Shahi says, “The idea was to not sensationalise or preach. But to start meaningful conversations by creating characters that are flawed yet endearing, and situations that are both dramatic and grounded. Writing dialogues for this one has been real fun.”
Sumrit is working on his next book, a couple of web series and more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor
NCP leaders say Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to b...
Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri
Two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing: Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
Qin has talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at...
NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana
Report says prima facie Hydrogen Sulphide (H2S) and Carbon M...
Army starts area domination in Manipur
Additional troops are inducted