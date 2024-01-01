New Year, new aspirations: Television artistes talk about New Year resolutions and lessons from 2023

As the curtains close on 2023, our favourite TV celebrities open up about their personal journeys, revealing New Year's resolutions and the invaluable lessons they've learnt from the rollercoaster ride of the past year. Join us as these stars share their reflections and aspirations.

Meet & greet people

Kiran Khoje

People often end up not working on their resolutions. I feel that having small resolutions can be fun. You can complete them, one at a time, and move forward. It's better than not having any. My resolution for the New Year is to meet and talk to a new person every day, whether I know them or not. Sometimes, appreciating little things or expressing gratitude can be a resolution. The year 2023 had its ups and downs and there were overwhelming moments, but everything fell in place at its own time. Reminding yourself to take one step at a time is crucial. That's my learning from 2023.

Save more lives

Somy Ali

As for a resolution, it is always to save more lives and make No More Tears grow. It's selfish as it makes me feel good, yet helps others. Some love going out while I love snuggling with my close friends chatting or if I am called in by the police department working. It's all individual-specific and contingent upon a person's likes or dislikes.

Evolve as a person

Shirin Sewani

My New Year resolution is definitely to grow as a person, learn to be more patient and to try and be mature. Now that I'm entering a new phase of my life, these are the basics that I need to work on.

Prayer for peace

Ismail Umar Khan

Resolutions are meant to be broken. I mean eventually, it breaks. So, there will be no resolution for me. Planning never works for me. We plan but God has other plans. I am hoping for a better world where there is no hatred, no violence, only peace. I pray for a decent life for everyone.

Target-fitness

Shivangi Verma

I absolutely believe in keeping resolutions but I need somebody to motivate me. I have many New Year resolutions, but the main one for the coming year will be to stay fit and healthy. I'm hoping that I meet the goal.

Stay calm

Aradhana Sharma

My goal this year is to wake up at 6 am. It's a challenge for me, but I want to achieve it. An important lesson I have learnt in 2023 is not to get provoked, no matter what others say or do. I believe that my path is unique and I don't want external opinions to affect me.

Room for improvement

Kirti Sualy

Every year I have the same resolution - try to be a better person. Because there's always room for improvement. I can't pinpoint anything in particular. Learning is a never-ending process and hopefully people around me will say that I have improved as a person.