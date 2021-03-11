Newlywed Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple

Karan V Grover got married to his ladylove Poppy Jabbal last week. The newlywed couple recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. The two shared a beautiful picture from the gurdwara and captioned it, “Blessings all the way. Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us, guides us and empowers us. Thank You.”

Karan and Poppy dated each other for a decade before getting married. On the work front, Karan will next be seen in show Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.