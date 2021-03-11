Newlywed Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple

Karan V Grover got married to his ladylove Poppy Jabbal last week. The newlywed couple recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. The two shared a beautiful picture from the gurdwara and captioned it, “Blessings all the way. Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us, guides us and empowers us. Thank You.”
Karan and Poppy dated each other for a decade before getting married. On the work front, Karan will next be seen in show Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...