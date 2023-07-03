Next Goal Wins set for a world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Director Taika Waititi’s sports comedy film Next Goal Wins will witness a world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender as a down-on-his-luck coach who is hired to turn around the world’s worst soccer team, so they can qualify for the World Cup. Searchlight Pictures is backing the film, which is based on the 2014 documentary about the American Samoa soccer team, which was infamous for their 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss will be the cast members. Following its debut in Toronto, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 17.
