NGO Tamana organises Fashion Beyond Boundaries

NGO Tamana in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised its annual fashion show in Delhi recently.

The show was titled as Fashion Beyond Boundaries. Fashion and fortitude made a winning combination as the Tamana kids were beautifully dressed by designers Anju Modi, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Namrata Joshipura, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Reynu Taandon, Pawan Sachdeva, Dhruv Vaish, Neetu Singh and Abhi Singh.

The designers set the rhythm with maroon, green, indigo and natural white, while the menswear designers paired Khadi with exquisite woollen fabrics, hand woven by the women of Almora, Uttarakhand. “The FDCI has been associated with Tamana for years now and this annual event is the most awaited show of the year. This is our way of celebrating the invincible spirit of the Tamana children as they add hues of happiness to the runway. Kudos to Tamana Chona for her artistic endeavors,” said FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi.