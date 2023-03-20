Nikhil Nanda feels female characters are more progressive

Female characters on TV have evolved considerably. Stories have become realistic, so have the characters. Entrepreneur-turned-filmmaker and actor Nikhil Nanda, who will be seen in Criminal Minds, says, “Television has always been a very strong medium in India and whatever we see on it definitely influences the way people think in general. So, it is very important to portray women in the right manner in all our mediums, whether it’s TV, films or OTT.”

He believes that female characters are more progressive now. Nikhil adds, “There has been a change and things are evolving. Post 2021, there has been a focused approach in terms of making sure that women are projected in the right light.”