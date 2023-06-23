Nikki Sharma enjoys local delicacies in Varanasi

Having presented Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions to present a new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti.

The cast recently shot in Varanasi for a couple of episodes and a promo. After their hectic shooting schedule, Nikki explored the city and tried out local dishes the place had to offer.

Nikki says, “I have heard a lot about the food in Varanasi, and as soon as I got to know we’d be shooting there, I made a list of things I wanted to try. Every day after pack-up, along with my team, I went to this place called Kashi Chaat Bhandar and tried dishes like aloo kachori, tamatar chaat, litti chokha, chaat, and of course, Banarasi paan. The food, the people, everything was just

perfect.”