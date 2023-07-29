Nikki Sharma, who is seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, talks about her character

What is the show about?

The story presents a modern-day interpretation of the dynamics between Lord Shiv and Goddess Shakti, two forces that are known to complete each other. The setting is contemporary, and the backdrop is the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi. It introduces you to a young lady called Shakti, who lives by the motto that broken things can be mended and shouldn’t be discarded. Staying true to her mantra, this love story will see her helping a broken Shiv, devastated by a tragic turn of events in his life, heal gradually through the power of love.

Is there a connection between your show and Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is not a spin-off. It is an independent story with its own unique narrative. Having said that, because Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a much-loved show and has been produced by Studio LSD Productions as well, we thought what better way to introduce Shiv and Shakti on the channel than through a special first glimpse in Radha Mohan?

Do you relate to your character?

Yes, Shakti is a strong girl who lost her parents at a young age and was raised with the fundamental principle of embracing one’s flaws and looking at these imperfections as the building blocks to create a stronger version of oneself. Similarly, my mother has taught me that showing our love, affection, and care for people can always make things better.

How was your experience shooting in Varanasi?

Visiting Varanasi has always been on my bucket list. I am so happy I got to explore the city, visit the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, eat the local delicacies, and meet local people who told us stories about the different historic places.

Tell us about your bond with your co-star Arjun Bijlani.

Working with Arjun has been an absolute delight. We share a wonderful bond, both on and off-screen. He is a talented actor, and his dedication and commitment to his craft are truly wonderful. We have developed a great rapport and understanding, which makes work very easy.