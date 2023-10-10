Nikki Tamboli approached for JhalakDikhhlaJaa 11?

A supremely amazing and invigorating update is coming in for all fans of Nikki Tamboli. The bombshell who’s been in demand in the entertainment space for all the right reasons ever since her stardom in Bigg Boss has apparently been approached for the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, according to sources.
Although nothing has officially been confirmed from Nikki’s end, it is being said that the makers of the show are extremely keen on having Nikki in the show.
Nikki will make her debut on the OTT space with her upcoming release Puppy Love.
