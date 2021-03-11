Nimrat Kaur begins shooting for yet another international project

Nimrat Kaur is literally set-hopping this year! After wrapping Foundation S2, the actress is back to the grind with another international project.
I cannot share much at the moment, except that it’s a director I’ve wanted to work with for a while.” Nimrat kaur
Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrat gave fans a sneak peek into her shoot’s first day. She shared a picture from her makeup room and wrote, “Something old, something new, something hidden, something true!”
Speaking about the same, Nimrat said, “I cannot share much at the moment, except that it’s a director I’ve wanted to work with for a while and a genre I’ve never worked before. Here’s to new beginnings.” Meanwhile, fans are still raving over her performance in Dasvi.
