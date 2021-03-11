Nimrat Kaur reacts to trolls over weight gain

Nimrat Kaur became the target of trolls due to her weight gain during the shoot of Dasvi. For her character, she had gained almost 15 kg.
Nimrat has now penned an impactful letter addressing the trolls. The Airlift actress took to Instagram and shared a before and after wright gain picture with the letter that read, “Born with what’s typically categorised a small to a medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size ‘up’. The idea being to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible.”
She further wrote, “On purpose, not always would I declare the ‘why’ behind what I was looking like or consuming. But always did I observe the ease with which people made my ‘larger than usual’ body and/or meal their business. I could’ve been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered