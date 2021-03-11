Nimrat Kaur reacts to trolls over weight gain

Nimrat Kaur became the target of trolls due to her weight gain during the shoot of Dasvi. For her character, she had gained almost 15 kg.

Nimrat has now penned an impactful letter addressing the trolls. The Airlift actress took to Instagram and shared a before and after wright gain picture with the letter that read, “Born with what’s typically categorised a small to a medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size ‘up’. The idea being to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible.”

She further wrote, “On purpose, not always would I declare the ‘why’ behind what I was looking like or consuming. But always did I observe the ease with which people made my ‘larger than usual’ body and/or meal their business. I could’ve been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was.”