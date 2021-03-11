Nisha Rawal goes on a vacation

Nisha Rawal recently went on a much-needed vacation with her son Kavish. The actress says that she wants to make sure that her son doesn’t miss out on any memorable experiences in his life.

Talking about her son, Nisha says, “He is extremely thrilled. This pandemic created new norms, staying indoors, studying online, restricted visit of public places, pools and parks etc. Now, with that phase behind us, getting kids to gradually wean off all the indoor activities, one has to take in the time and effort to encourage them to come in sync with outdoor activities.”

Furthermore, the actress also shared her thoughts on how rejuvenation is imperative for children nowadays. Nisha said, “We all have fond memories of our summer vacations, cousins, video games, summer camps, holidays, unrestricted play hours. Now, it’s time for our little ones to explore their childhood and vacations are a real big deal for kids. I want to make sure that Kavish doesn’t miss out on any memorable experiences in his life. We are going to slow down a little, cuddle a lot, lots of bedtime stories and pool-time.”