Nishant Bhat dons a 30 kg outfit to perform a traditional Kannada dance

This weekend Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa family gets into the spirit of Diwali, showcasing performances around the various mythological treasure troves of India in the ‘Diwali special’ episode.
From portraying the fight between Rakhtbeej and Maa Kali to showing the tussle between Ganga and Lord Shiva, this week the contestants delve deep into the Indian culture and depict numerous epic tales through visually stunning acts. One such performance that leaves an impression on the the judges and audiences is of Nishant Bhat and his choreographer partner Anuradha. Nishant says, “I wanted to take up this challenge as my choreographer Anuradha was also excited to do something new.”
