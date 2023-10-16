Nishtha Sharma gets to sing in Himesh Reshammiya’s next movie

Nishtha Sharma’s rendition of the song Albela Sajan captivated everyone’s hearts in Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Judge Anu Malik was so moved by her performance that he gave her a standing ovation. Other judges complimented Nishtha, but Himesh Reshammiya went a step further by offering her a golden opportunity to sing in his upcoming film!
Himesh said, “I feel that you have given a performance better than a finale-worthy performance today. Honestly, after this performance, I think you are ready to sing any song. There are a lot of singers who come into this industry but not everyone gets their Bollywood break as a singer. But today, I will give you a song in my movie which will be a blockbuster song and will never be forgotten. In fact, I will give you the best song which will be loved by everyone.”
