Nitanshi Goel becomes IMDb Breakout Star for her role in ‘Laapataa Ladies’

IANS

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies and Maidaan, has received the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. The actress, who is 16 years old, is the youngest recipient of the award. Previous recipients include Medha Shankr, Bhuvan Arora, Angira Dhar, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, Natasha Bharadwaj, Ayo Edebiri and Rege-Jean Page.

An excited Nitanshi said, “Thank you IMDb for honouring me with an IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. It happens to be my first award for Laapataa Ladies, and I just found out that I am also the youngest actor to receive this award. I’m still trying to process that and it will take a little bit longer. Thank you for making this truly special.”

Laapataa Ladies currently holds the No. 25 spot on the Top Rated Indian Movies list, with an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10. Nitanshi’s earlier credits include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Thapki Pyar Ki and Daayan.