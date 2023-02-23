Niti Taylor injured on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Actress Niti Taylor recently got injured on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She shared a picture on Instagram where scratches can be spotted on her elbow and shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Too many oouchies’.
The actress had recently joined the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the show took a leap of 20 years. Post the leap, the Ektaa Kapoor show introduced Niti as Prachi Kapoor and Ranndeep Rai as Raghav. Ever since Niti started shooting for the show, she kept her fans posted on her whereabouts through her social media handle. Niti, apart from BALH 2, was part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s Season 4.
