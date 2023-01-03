Niti Taylor slams trolls

Niti Taylor is quite active on social media and from time to time keeps dropping her stunning photos, videos and BTS moments from the sets. There have been times when she got trolled and received negative comments on social media.

Recently, Niti took to her Instagram Stories and gave a befitting reply to trolls targeting her family. She wrote, “So recently, again someone has woken up from the past and I am getting trolled & hate comments! Was ignoring it, but my dad and mom are being tagged! You can comment about me but for God’s sake leave my dad and mom out of it. It’s very cheap for you to keep tagging them! You have a problem with me, you hate me, keep it to me don’t involve my family!”