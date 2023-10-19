Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur to star in web-series 'Pharma'

IANS

Nivin Pauly will be seen in the web series Pharma, which marks the actor’s very first long format web series.

Nivin said, “Really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it’s a story that must be told and shared.”

Rajit Kapur, a celebrated name in Bollywood, will also grace the screen, marking his return to Malayalam entertainment after a decade.

Rajit added, “Excited to join Pharma, marking 25 years since my role in Agnisakshi. Eager to work with PR Arun and Kerala’s talented team. Trusting the well-prepared producers and their thorough research.”

PR Arun, the man behind the feature film Finals, the series promises a potent mix of drama and depth. It’s produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, under the banner moviee mill, who has been the mind behind cinematic gems such as Unda, Ivide, and James And Alice. Abhinandan Ramanujam’s evocative cinematography, Jakes Bejoy’s soulful music, and Sreejith Sarang’s crisp editing promise a viewing experience for fans. The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar.