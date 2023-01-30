Niyati Fatnani learns Bengali for her show ‘Dear Ishq’

Actress Niyati Fatnani is seen on Hotstar’s recent series Dear Ishq. Talking about her character, Niyati says, “In the series, I am essaying the role of an award-winning literary editor, Asmita Roy. She is a Bengali girl who is independent and loves to take her own decisions. Asmita is a fan of classical writers and storytellers like Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore and more.”

She adds, “The role I am playing is that of a Bengali girl, so I had to learn a few sentences and words to portray my character. I wasn’t familiar with the Bengali language, but I have a few friends who are Bengali, so I asked them to teach me. Bengali is a very sweet language, but at the same time, you have to be very careful about the tonality, pronunciation and accent. I have learnt a few words like ami tomake bhalobasi and khub bhalo. I am still learning new words and enjoying the process.”

Niyati has done various shows, like Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, and D4—Get Up And Dance. She will also be seen playing a vital role in the upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal.