Here's why Salil Ankola didn't launch his son Karan Ankola

Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola has impressed us over the years, and it seems like his son, Karan Ankola, is all set to follow in his footsteps. Salil opened up about how his son is getting work ‘through his effort’ and how he doesn’t need his papa to recommend his name to anyone. Salil says, “Sham (Kaushal) paaji has been one of the top action directors in Bollywood for more than three decades. Despite this, his son Vicky Kaushal had to wait for a while to get his first break and then another four-five years to get a big film like Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Salil adds, “When you achieve success after struggling for it relentlessly, you feel proud of yourself. That’s the reason I want my son to go through his journey without my backing.” While praising his son for his discipline, focus and dedication, the actor also got candid about why he didn’t take the initiative to launch his launch, “I did not launch my son because I want him to bag a role based on his talent and I am very happy that his efforts are always getting noticed.”