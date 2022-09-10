Here's why Choti Sardaarni actor Avinesh Rekhi declined Bigg Boss 16

Season 16 of Bigg Boss is in the news. Adding to the list of people, who were approached for this season, was Avinesh Rekhi. The actor has been a part of daily soaps like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji and Choti Sarrdaarni. We hear that Avinesh refused to join the show.

A source says, “There were a couple of reasons. One, the actor is in talks with a production house where he will be a part of a very interesting project. Second, the actor believes that he is not mentally prepared for the show. He was glad that the makers had approached him but unfortunately he had to turn down due to his personal commitments.”