'No Bigg Boss for now,' says Poonam Rajput

How has been the journey from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai?

My father was in the Army. I came to Chandigarh for studies and there I acted in Punjabi music videos. That’s how I got inclined towards acting.

How did your family react to your choice of career?

Initially, my mom was not happy but gradually she accepted. Also, I am the only earning member of the family. There are a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders.

When did you come to Mumbai?

In 2012. Initially, I did a few episodic works for TV. My big break came with Begum Jaan and Mirzapur 2.

You were offered Bigg Boss. Why did you say no?

Yes, that’s right. I have done promos for the Bigg Boss. I was offered Bigg Boss OTT. But my personal belief is doing a show like this will not improve my acting career. So, I will do Bigg Boss, maybe, after few years.

Your social media profile is bold and vibrant. How do you manage the trolls?

I am not bothered about the trolls. I am very confident about my body and personality.

Who are the people you take advice from?

During Begum Jaan, I established a strong connection with Vidya Balan ma’am. And then there is director Anurag Kashyap, who always gives good advice.

What do you do for fitness?

I do everything, right from yoga to gymnastics to workouts.

Are you an introvert or extrovert? Do you like to party?

I am a loner and at times I am moody. So, if I party once in a year, that’s enough for me.

One dream which has been fulfilled?

One of my dreams was to be in Kapil Sharma’s show and that actually happened. The city of Mumbai has accepted me and I am happy about that. There have been ups and down, but I know where I am.