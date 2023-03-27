No dance reality shows for Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Panjabi, who is a well-known name in the TV industry and has worked in a number of fictional dramas, is quite satisfied with the way her career has shaped up as now she is making a cameo in the show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.
She spoke about her plans of working on OTT and also added that she is not interested in doing any dance reality shows.
The actor enjoys reality shows as she mentioned. “I love reality shows. Bigg Boss is my favourite. It’s like a breather. I did get a call for Khatron Ke Khiladi, but I can’t give my 100 per cent to it. And, if I can’t give my best then I won’t do it. I have done Comedy Circus and I am not open to any dance reality shows too,” she said.
While recalling her journey and talking about the projects that are close to her heart, she said: “It’s very difficult to choose because I enjoyed performing all the parts that I have done till now. But if I have to pick two characters that are close to me are Sindoora and Preeto. In Banoo Main Teri Dulhaan, I played Sindoora for three years and got my first award. It actually helped in starting my journey on a high note.”—IANS
