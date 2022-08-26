Idris Elba 'sick and tired' of James Bond questions

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is annoyed by people frequently quizzing him about portraying James Bond. Tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007, the 49-year-old actor confessed that he is frustrated with the constant questions about the rumours.

A lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as click-bait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them...

“I have no more answers for it. I just tell people - don’t ask me that,” Idris said in a podcast.

Elba believes he has answered all the questions about playing the legendary spy and finds it ‘lazy’ that he is constantly asked about it.

The actor said, “A lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as click-bait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumour. But most times now I tend not to talk about it.” — IANS