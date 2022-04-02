Razzie Awards retract Bruce Willis worst performance category

The ever-sarcastic Razzie Awards have retracted their special category for ‘Worst Performance’ by Bruce Willis, whose retirement due to illness was announced on Wednesday.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” said a statement from Razzie cofounders John Wilson and Mo Murphy. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.” Wilson and Murphy added that “extenuating circumstances” also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

“The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition,” the organisation tweeted on Wednesday. — IANS