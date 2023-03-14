Oscar host, comedian Jimmy Kimmel jokes about 'the slap'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, returning for a third stint as Oscar host, opened the 95th Academy Awards with a monologue that jokingly admonished the stars filling the Dolby Theatre to behave, a year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, but was allowed to remain in the venue to accept the award for best actor minutes later.

“We know this is a special night for you,” Kimmel told the crowd of Hollywood luminaries. “We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and, most important, we want me to feel safe.” Kimmel, who was cheekily promoted ahead of Sunday’s telecast as an ‘unflappable, unslappable’ Oscar host, then went on to give a mock recitation of “strict policies in place” to prevent a repeat of last year’s incident.

“If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute speech,” he deadpanned to hearty but somewhat awkward laughter.

“If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just sit there and do what you did last year, nothing,” Kimmel added. “Maybe even give the assailant a hug.” As punishment for his behavior, Smith was later banned from attending the ceremony for 10 years. — Reuters