No violence, please!

“In today’s world, not everyone possesses the ability to purely appreciate a film’s creativity without misinterpreting its content,” says Pranitaa Pandit, an actress and influencer, on the ongoing debate surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal and the surge in violence-laden sequences across movies and OTT platforms.

While Animal garners success at the box-office, it also sparks discussions regarding its intense violence. Pranitaa shares. “Personally, I’m drawn to suspense thrillers, but excessive violence doesn’t align with my viewing preferences. Nevertheless, there’s a substantial audience, especially among teenagers and certain adults, who find excitement in such content.”

She adds, “However, I question whether such content truly resonates with the masses. While some viewers relish it, others remain neutral or critical. Diversity in cinematic genres is essential, catering to individual tastes. Good cinema, in my opinion, either reflects relatable aspects or offers aspirational narratives with positive messages.”

Regarding OTT platforms, she expresses, “OTT offers a wide array of choices, allowing viewers to select content suiting their preferences. However, excessive violence in mainstream cinema remains a concern for me, not aligning with my appreciation for such content.”