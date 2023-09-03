Noble aims

Singer Rihanna recently contacted a foundation to make a ‘huge’ donation for the disabled and homeless veterans in Los Angeles. “Rihanna called up the organisation’s founder who distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it…,” a source said.
The Umbrella hitmaker did something similar in 2022 when she spent ‘hours’ listening to the concerns of the city’s homeless community. An insider said at the time, “She was genuinely interested and concerned.” Rihanna also made a positive impression on the homeless population. One of them said: “I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans.”
Rihanna has been outspoken about various social and political issues throughout her career, and the chart-topping star previously spoke about her own experiences of growing up in Barbados, admitting that she took some of her privileges ‘for granted’.
She said: “Growing up in Barbados, I did not always love school. It can feel like a grind, especially when you’d rather be singing, playing sports or doing pretty much anything other than homework. I realise now that I often took it for granted that I was even able to go to school. Education can be stolen from you in a second. As we’ve seen recently on an unprecedented scale, the Caribbean gets hit by natural disasters that wipe out schools, leaving thousands of children stranded. In other parts of the world, conflict, poverty, deeply ingrained sexism, and bad public policy keep more than a quarter of a billion children and teens away from getting an education.”
